YOUNGSTOWN

Police found a loaded 9mm handgun during a traffic stop about 6:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avondale Avenue.

Reports said officers pulled over a car for running a stop sign and it pulled in a drive and Jason Johnson, 38, of Lansdowne Boulevard, got out of the car and told police he had just found a weapon.

Officers found the gun on the passenger seat of the car. Reports said Johnson told police he took the gun off his nephew because his nephew was going to shoot someone with it.

Johnson was booked into the jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm of a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm and driving under suspension.