YOUNGSTOWN

February is Black History Month and the Youngstown City School District is marking the occasion by initiating an integrated K-12 African American History Model Curriculum.

“Black History Month should be celebrated in February, but Black History should be taught year-round,” district CEO Krish Mohip said.

He wants teachers to develop that curriculum and is forming a teacher committee which will meet through the next few months to develop and refine the course of study. He’s asking teachers who are interested in being part of that team to sign up.

“This will not be replacing anything in the future but rather another resource that can be utilized by our educators,” Mohip said.

The CEO believes the new curriculum will enhance the education offered to all students by including a critical piece of the American experience that’s too-often given short shrift in classrooms across the country.

Several activities are planned throughout the school district in observance of African-American History Month. Some events planned:

• Feb. 10, at 8:50 a.m., East High School begins its program, “A Tribute to Black Pioneer Doctors – The Door to Awareness.” Dr. David M. Davis, a family practitioner in the city is the featured speaker. The program will allow students to reflect on black pioneers in the medical field who have paved the way for others to follow.

• At 6 p.m. Feb. 15, the Chaney Visual and Performing Arts students will perform “Dream,” in the school auditorium. Tickets are $3 for students and $4 for adults.