The Vindicator's Charles Grove was at Howland High School this morning for a signing day ceremony in which five Tigers confirmed their college commitments.

Howland's signings included football players Victor Williams (Toledo), Stephen Baugh (Walsh), Tyriq Ellis (Malone) and Ryan Jones (Case Western Reserve) and soccer player Leah Pollifrone (Lake Erie).

Williams said what impressed him about Toledo was its coachign staff's willingness to stick with him throughout the recruiting process.

Charles' next stop is at YSU, where football coach Bo Pelini will announce the Penguins' latest class of recruits.

