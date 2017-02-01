Staff report

LIBERTY

U.S. Marshals are looking for two men charged in connection with a shooting in the township last Friday.

Michael Curry, 21, and William Shakoor, 20, face charges of attempted murder, aggravated robbery and illegal possession of a weapon.

Police Chief Richard Tisone said today the charges may be amended to murder if the victim dies.

Officers responded to calls from neighbors at about 5 a.m. Friday of a man lying on the ground near Catherine Street.

There, police found a 40-year-old Scioto County man bleeding from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The man had been trying to call his cousin when police arrived.

