US House members seek Congressional Gold Medal for Youngstown native Simeon Booker Jr.



Published: Wed, February 1, 2017 @ 2:42 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Three U.S. House members introduced legislation to award a Congressional Gold Medal to Simeon Booker Jr., who grew up in Youngstown and became a groundbreaking black journalist, to recognize his achievements. It is Congress’ highest honor.

“His long and illustrious career in journalism and his work to advance the civil rights movement has forever changed our nation for the better,” said U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “Simeon Booker has devoted his life’s work to breaking barriers and changing the hearts and minds of all those he touched through his writing. He is a true American hero.”

The legislation’s other co-sponsors are U.S. Reps. David Joyce of Russell, R-14th, and Marcia Fudge of Warrensville Heights, D-11th.

