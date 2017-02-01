Staff report

HOWLAND

The Trumbull County Republic Party is without a chairman or treasurer today after removing Chairman Randy Law and Treasurer Debra Roth Tuesday night.

Their removal, both by unanimous 49-0 votes, came at a special meeting in Howland Community Church.

Kevin Wyndham, a member of the GOP central committee, said there is currently no chairman or treasurer for the party, because the bylaws call for the first vice chairman to call a meeting to fill the chairman vacancy within 20 days. The bylaws call for the executive committee to call a meeting within 30 days to fill the treasurer’s position. They do not call for anyone to serve as interim chairman.

Wyndham said he did not know of any meeting dates having been set.

The deposed chairman, Randy Law, said Tuesday’s meeting was illegal. He said when he learned of the meeting, he sent notices to all the 120 to 125 Trumbull GOP precinct committee members over the weekend, canceling the meeting.

Wyndham said Law did not have the authority to cancel the meeting.

