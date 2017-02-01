The Vindicator's Brian Dzenis was at Struthers High School, where A.J. Musolino and Adam Sedzmak made their college commitments official today.

Musolino, a quarterback and safety for the Wildcats, signed with Kent State, where he figures to be a linebacker.

Sedzmak, an offensive lineman, will play the same position after signing with Robert Morris.

Struthers coach Curt Kuntz said the careers Musolino and Sedzmak had, combined with their recruitment, could open the doors for more Wildcats players to get college looks.

