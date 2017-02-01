JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Six Mooney athletes sign letters of intent



Published: Wed, February 1, 2017 @ 5:05 p.m.

Six Cardinal Mooney athletes made their college commitments official today. One of them was Ray Anderson, who switched his choice from the U.S. Naval Academy to Youngstown State.

The other Cardinals to commit in a ceremony the MVR were football players Jaylen Hewlett (YSU), Darrell Jackson (YSU), Pat Pelini (Notre Dame) and Cleveland Gruber (YSU) and soccer player Lizzie Philibin (Michigan). Philibin also became a football player last fall when Mooney was in need of a kicker.

Anderson said he came to his decision after sitting down with family members a days ago. He said he felt he'd be more focused closer to home.

Philibin said she grew up a Michigan fan.

Visit Vindy.com and read Thursday's Vindicator sports section for more on signing day in the Mahoning Valley.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes