Six Cardinal Mooney athletes made their college commitments official today. One of them was Ray Anderson, who switched his choice from the U.S. Naval Academy to Youngstown State.

The other Cardinals to commit in a ceremony the MVR were football players Jaylen Hewlett (YSU), Darrell Jackson (YSU), Pat Pelini (Notre Dame) and Cleveland Gruber (YSU) and soccer player Lizzie Philibin (Michigan). Philibin also became a football player last fall when Mooney was in need of a kicker.

Anderson said he came to his decision after sitting down with family members a days ago. He said he felt he'd be more focused closer to home.

Philibin said she grew up a Michigan fan.

