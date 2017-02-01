CINCINNATI (AP) — A prosecutor says the fatal police shooting of a man who authorities say raised a gun at two officers when they responded to a domestic-violence call in suburban Cincinnati was justified.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said in a letter to Springfield Township that his office determined the two officers’ actions were justified and didn’t violate any criminal statutes.

Springfield Township police said 42-year-old John McLaughlin was fatally shot Jan. 1. Authorities said the two officers were responding to 911 calls about a domestic disturbance between McLaughlin and his wife, when McLaughlin produced a concealed handgun.

Authorities said McLaughlin wouldn’t comply with the officers’ orders to drop the gun. Police said the officers fired a total of seven shots after McLaughlin raised the gun in their direction.