Police seize heroin at Ohio home, arrest trafficking suspect



Published: Wed, February 1, 2017 @ 12:52 p.m.

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say they seized heroin at the southwestern Ohio home of a woman accused of being in a group that sold drugs linked to a spike in overdoses.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says investigators searching the Morrow home of the 28-year-old woman Tuesday found “bulk” amounts of heroin, plus guns, packaging supplies and cash.

She was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, drug possession and permitting drug abuse. Authorities say a man who lived at the home also is expected to face charges.

The Dayton Daily News reports police accuse the woman of being part of a group selling drugs linked to an increase in overdoses.

