LIBERTY — U.S. Marshals are on the lookout for two men charged in connection with a shooting in the township last Friday.

Michael Curry, 21, and William Shakoor, 20, face charges of attempted murder, aggravated robbery and illegal possession of a weapon.

Police Chief Richard Tisone said this afternoon the charges may be amended to murder, given that authorities believe the victim may not survive to the end of the day.

Officers responded to calls from neighbors about 5 a.m. Friday of a man lying on the ground near Catherine Street. There, they found a 40-year-old man bleeding from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The man had been attempting to call his cousin when police arrived. Tisone said the victim may have been involved in “illegal activity” at the time of the shooting.