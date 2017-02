WARREN – National Signing Day is underway at Warren Harding with nine signees including Lynn Bowden (Kentucky), Elijah Burd (Ashland), Geno Gonzalez (Charleston WV), Tavon Hooks (ND College) and Marlin Richardson (Findlay), Taj Harper (Wayne State) and Naz Battee-Diggs (YSU), Thad McCullough (ND College and Marco Vogle (West Liberty WV).