CAMPBELL — A judge sentenced a Campbell man today to 90 days in the Mahoning County jail for the 2015 shooting of a neighbor’s dog.

Brandon Stores, 30, of Campbell waived his right to a trial through Campbell Municipal Court and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor animal-cruelty charge.

The city dismissed a misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm within city limits.

Police responded to Princess Street in October 2015 and reported Stores had shot a 25-pound Rottweiler mix that had been roaming the neighborhood. Stores told officers the dog had been attacking a 12-year-old girl, according to a police report. The dog later died from its wounds.

Stores’ 90-day sentence includes credit for nine days served and 28 days to be served concurrently for an alleged probation violation following an unrelated felony drug-possession charge.