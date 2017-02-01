JOBS
Kuzman's in Girard to reopen Thursday



Published: Wed, February 1, 2017 @ 5:41 p.m.

GIRARD — Kuzman’s bar, 1025 S. State St., will reopen Thursday after being closed this week to mark the death of matriarch Helen Kuzman.

An employee said the bar will be open Thursday, but will likely be closed for additional days beginning Friday.

Helen Kuzman, owner and operator of the beloved polka establishment, died Jan. 24 at age 87.

For five decades, she ran the bar with her late husband, John Kuzman. He died in 2010.

A sign outside the bar reads, “Rest in peace Helen Kuzman.”

