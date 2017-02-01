COLUMBUS (AP) — Gov. John Kasich said today the state must change its rust belt image and embrace new technologies on all fronts.

While manufacturing will always be important in Ohio, the state must move away from the idea of building another factory that produces things people don't need anymore, Kasich said at an annual forum sponsored by The Associated Press.

"We also want to change the image of Ohio from the rust belt to the knowledge belt," Kasich said.

The Republican governor defended Ohio's approach to the drug-addiction epidemic that is killing thousands annually. He noted the numerous programs to fight drug abuse, and said expanding Medicaid – the state and federal health care system for poor children and families – is important in the battling this scourge.

But Kasich said the ultimate solution is not top-down.

"We've given them the tools; they need to use them," he said.

Kasich also dismissed talk of being a lame duck, saying he'll continue to work through the end of his term next year. The governor, who ran an unsuccessful bid last year for the GOP nomination for president that went to Donald Trump, said he wants to be known as "a uniter, not a divider."

"Where do we think we're going when we hate?" said Kasich, who didn't support Trump in his successful general election campaign.

Also during an earlier panel discussion, Ohio lawmakers from both parties signaled skepticism about some aspects of the tax policy in Kasich's new spending plan, introduced Monday.

Kasich's proposal to tax oil-and-gas drilling proceeds will likely be unpopular with many members of the GOP-controlled House, said Rep. Ryan Smith, the House Finance chairman.