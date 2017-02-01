WASHINGTON (AP) — The first phone call Judge Neil Gorsuch made after being nominated to the Supreme Court was to Judge Merrick Garland – former President Barack Obama's pick for the bench.

It was a courtesy call by Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's selection for the longstanding vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia a year ago.

The Republican-led Senate never acted on Garland's nomination for that seat, much to the irritation of Democrats who are now threatening to make trouble for Gorsuch's bid.

The phone call by Gorsuch was confirmed by Ron Bonjean, who is assisting the judge through the nomination process.