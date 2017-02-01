LORDSTOWN

The General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex will have several down weeks this year, the company said today.

After a week off of production to prepare for the loss of the third shift, workers came back to work this week to produce the Chevrolet Cruze, a compact car.

“Lordstown Complex employees have been notified that several weeks of production down time have been added to the 2017 build schedule,” a GM spokesman said in a statement sent to The Vindicator. “We are not commenting on the timing of the down weeks or the impact it may have on the production schedule. This action is being taken to align Cruze production with market demand.”

The Detroit automaker announced in November that it would cut the third shift at the plant to align with consumer demand for small cars. The loss of the third shift cost abut 235 jobs on the fabrication side of the complex and more than 600 on the assembly side.