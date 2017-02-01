The Vindicator's Brian Dzenis was at Ursuline High School, where five Irish football players made their college commitments official today.

The Ursuline signees include: Jeff Marx (U.S. Naval Academy), Dakota Hobbs (Malone), Spencer Warren (Wheaton), Daylen Harris (Heidelberg) and Dawalyn Washington (Heidelberg).

Ursuline coach Larry Kempe said Harris and Washington are at Heidelberg today.

Marx didn't begin his college search with an eye on one of the academies, but said the Navy felt like home.

"It has a great support system with the brotherhood," Marx said.

