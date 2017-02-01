CLEVELAND — A federal grand jury has indicted a New Castle, Pa., man on drug and firearms charges, Carole S. Rendon, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, said today.

Michael Betts, 35, was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and heroin, and with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Betts possessed crack cocaine and heroin Nov. 28, 2016, according to the indictment.

On the same date, Betts possessed a .45-caliber pistol and ammunition, despite a 2002 conviction for assault with intent to do great bodily harm in Michigan, the indictment said.

The case was investigated by Salem police and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and it is being prosecuted by David M. Toepfer, a Youngstown-based assistant U.S. attorney.