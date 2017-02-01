JOBS
Ex-cheerleader sues NFL over low wages



Published: Wed, February 1, 2017 @ 1:56 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A former San Francisco 49ers cheerleader has filed a federal lawsuit claiming NFL executives and team owners are conspiring to suppress wages for cheerleaders.

The suit filed Tuesday by the woman identified only as "Jane Doe" names the league and each team and seeks class-action status for all cheerleaders.

She says in the suit the NFL and its owners conspire to reduce competition among cheerleaders to make sure their earnings remain below market value. The suit says cheerleaders receive only a flat, per-game fee and aren't paid for rehearsal time or community outreach events.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says the NFL hasn't seen the suit and would have no comment.

In 2014, the Oakland Raiders agreed to pay $1.25 million to settle a lawsuit alleging they team's leadership failed to pay their cheerleaders minimum wage.

