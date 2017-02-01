CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson says he plans to seek a fourth term that would make him the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history.

The 70-year-old Jackson said at a Tuesday night news conference that he had only recently decided to seek another four-year term because no other likely candidate who has the well-being of residents in mind is likely to run.

He says he wouldn’t be seeking re-election if he thought such a candidate was willing to serve.

The only other well-known candidate who has announced for the mayor’s race is City Councilman Jeff Johnson, a frequent critic of Jackson and his administration.

The mayor’s race will likely be decided during the Democratic Party primary in September. The Republican Party has little if any influence in Cleveland politics.