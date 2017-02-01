The Vindicator's Brian Dzenis starts his signing day travels at Warren Harding, where nine players made their commitments to college football programs official.

The biggest of them all was Lynn Bowden, who confirmed his earlier verbal to Kentucky. The quarterack and Mr. Football runner-up said Ohio State made a run at flipping him late in the process, but added that he never wavered in his commitment to Mark Stoops and the Wildcats.

"If they weren't with me early, they can't get me at the last minute," said Bowden, who thanked his teammates at Harding and previously at Liberty.

The Raiders other commitments today: Elijah Burd (Ashland), Geno Gonzalez (Charleston), Tavon Hooks (Notre Dame College), Marlin Richardson (Findlay), Taj Harper (Wayne State), Naz Battee-Diggs (YSU), Thad McCullough (Notre Dame College) and Marco Vogle (West Liberty).

