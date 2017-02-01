JOBS
Austintown police respond to overdose, 4 doses of Narcan used



Published: Wed, February 1, 2017 @ 10:59 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown police responded to an apparent overdose Tuesday night, according to a report.

First responders found a man on his bed and unresponsive after a friend called 911. The friend told police he had went to the bathroom when he heard the victim collapse. This is the second apparent overdose police have responded to at the Phoenix House apartment complex in Meridian Road this week.

The victim was revived by four doses of Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdose. Police did not find evidence of drug use, but the report said they were unable to search the bathroom because two dogs were inside.

