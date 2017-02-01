YOUNGSTOWN

Five candidates – including one current and two former officeholders – are running in the Democratic primary for the open Youngstown council president position.

Those filing by Wednesday’s deadline to seek the spot in the May 2 primary are:

Councilman Mike Ray, D-4th, who’s served since December 2011 and cannot seek another term when his current one expires in 2019.

John R. Swierz, a former council president and 7th Ward councilman.

DeMaine Kitchen, a former 2nd Ward councilman and ex-chief of staff to the mayor. Kitchen unsuccessfully ran in the November 2013 election as an independent candidate for mayor, and resigned as chief of staff in December 2013, four days before the release of a report from an investigation concluded he sexually harassed a city employee.

Cynthia L. McWilson, who’s unsuccessfully run three times for 5th Ward council and once for state representative.

Young Tinsley, a political newcomer who is an associate pastor at Mount Gilead Baptist Church on the South Side.

The seat is open because Charles Sammarone, the current council president, is retiring rather than running for another term.

Also, Youngstown Mayor John A. McNally will face two challengers in the Democratic primary in his effort to serve a second four-year term.

One is a familiar name – former Council President Jamael Tito Brown, who lost the 2013 Democratic primary to McNally by 142 votes.

The other is not – political newcomer Teresa A. Johnson, a member of the Crandall Park South Neighborhood Association.

Read more about the filings in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.