LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS

REALTY

Mayo & Associates Realtors recently announced Bob Roberts as the recipient of the Jack Mayo Sales Achievement Award at its year-end holiday banquet. Roberts is a longtime Mahoning Valley sales leader and has consistently been honored by both the Ohio Association of Realtors and Mayo & Associates Realtors for exceptional service and sales volume.

INSURANCE

Allstate Agency owner Jason Durica participated in the GFWC Ohio Warren Junior Women’s League Champagne Luncheon.

Durica donated $1,000 to the event as an Allstate Helping Hands grant. The women’s league has hosted the luncheon for 48 years. This year, the luncheon benefits the Children’s Rehabilitation Center Scholarship Fund.

Durica didn’t just donate money to this cause, he was also volunteering in the fashion show that took place during the luncheon.

HIRED

Title First Agency Inc. has hired Dean Talaganis to serve as special counsel to the president of Title First Agency.

In this role, Talaganis will advise Sean A. Stoner, president of Title First Agency, on matters related to national licensing and will manage special projects, including the centralization of processing and work-flow training programs and the creation and management of scalability and customer-service models for Title First’s 15 offices in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and West Virginia. Part of Talaganis’ duties also will include marketing Title First’s services on a local and national scale and serving as a speaker on topics such as title insurance, closing issues, foreclosures and ethics.

Talaganis received his law degree from Capital University Law School in 1989 and a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus on industrial marketing from Youngstown State University in 1986.