BUSINESS DIGEST

25 Under 35 awards

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley Young Professionals will have its 25 Under 35 awards ceremony Feb. 8 at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave.

Event sponsorships and reserved table seating for the ceremony are available by contacting Rose Shaffer Saborse at 25under35@mvypclub.com.

Tickets are available for purchase by calling the Stambaugh Auditorium box office at 330-747-5717 or at http://mvypclub.com/25-under-35/.

For the past 13 years, the 25 Under 35 (previously the 40 Under 40) has recognized more than 350 young professionals who have impacted the Mahoning Valley not only in the work they do in their career, but also through the hours they give to various nonprofits, according to a news release.

Manufacturing award

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and partner MAGNET will honor a Mahoning Valley manufacturer in early 2018 with their annual Excellence in Manufacturing Award.

Nominations are due by Jan. 17, and all nominees will be contacted by Jan. 24. The chamber and MAGNET will present the award at the chamber’s Economic Forecast breakfast Feb. 8 at Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center on South Avenue in Boardman.

Nominated manufacturers must be located in Columbiana, Mahoning or Trumbull counties but do not need to be a member of the regional chamber. Candidates may self-nominate.

For information, go to www.regionalchamber.com/newsroom/newsroomoverview/newsroom-item/2017/12/20/nominations-sought-for-excellence-in-manufacturing-award.

For information about content for the nomination, contact Sarah Boyarko at 330-744-2131, ext. 1108, or Sarah@regionalchamber.com.

Power Lunch

BOARDMAN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a Power Lunch program from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at Carrabba’s, 1320 Boardman-Poland Road.

Each month, the chamber schedules Power Breakfast, Lunch or After Hours to bring members together to start building networks. Time and space is limited and these events often sell out, so register now.

Advance registration is required. Attendees order off a limited menu.

RSVP by Jan. 15 at www.regionalchamber.com/events.

Association webinar

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Manufacturers’ Association will have a webinar from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 25 on The Role of Analytics in Financial Transparency.

There is a registration fee for an unlimited number of participants at one phone/computer location, no charge for association members, and $39 for nonmembers.

To register and pay, go to My OMA at www.ohiomfg.com. (After login; click on events.)