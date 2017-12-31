Y'town's new mayor calls community to action during swearing-in

YOUNGSTOWN

It will take everybody working together to unite and re-invent Youngstown, said Jamael Tito Brown after being sworn-in as the city’s 51st mayor Saturday afternoon during ceremonies at New Bethel Baptist Church.

The Hillman Street church was packed with people who came to witness what the Rev. Kenneth L. Simon, church pastor and host of the ceremony with the Rev. Michael Harrison, called a “historic moment in the city of Youngstown and celebration of what God is doing in our great city.”

In addition to Brown, sworn in by Youngstown Municipal Judge Carla J. Baldwin who’s made history as the first black female elected to that position, were DeMaine Kitchen, city council president; and Sarah Brown-Clark, re-elected as Youngstown Municipal Clerk of Courts, all of whom will take office Monday.

“Lift up these newly elected officials and cover them in prayer,” the Rev. Mr. Simon said.

Kitchen, who thanked God and his family, said there are “certain forces turned this community upside down, and that force is you. You stirred up the winds of change and we need you to help turn this thing around.”

