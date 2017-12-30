Truck World plans to expand Girard Shell station, pending council’s approval

Council leaders will vote on resolution to rezone property

By Samantha Phillips

GIRARD

City council will soon vote on a request for a zone change that would allow a company to expand and enhance the Shell gas station near Interstate 80, a project that won’t cost the taxpayers a dime.

Truck World Realty owns the Shell station and bought residential properties behind it. The company seeks to rezone those properties from residential to business.

Truck World plans on tearing down the current building, then rebuilding a bigger station farther back from South State Street. They also plan on adding a couple fast-food chains, according to attorney Chris Newman during a public hearing in late fall.

Pete Cardiero, city zoning inspector, said the company hired a general contractor, and has begun clearing trees from the area. The company plans on demolishing two abandoned houses from their property to make room for the new station, he said.

The city planning commission approved the request in November. Truck World will fund the multimillion-dollar project, Mayor James Melfi said.

Melfi believes council will agree to approve the project, and said he hasn’t heard negative comments about it from councilmen. The project will boost economic development in the area, he said.

“I think it will become a hot spot,” Melfi said. “There will be an increase in jobs, and it will improve property values.”

Cardiero said the project is a win-win for the company and the city. “We are excited about the potential for this project,” Melfi said.

The station will not serve tractor-trailers, but it will have diesel pumps for commercial trucks. The company plans to add new pumps, said Atty. Chris Newman, who represents Truck World, at a public hearing for the project.

Melfi and Cardiero expect the construction to start in early 2018 if council approves the project.

More details will be revealed once the plans are finalized, city officials said.