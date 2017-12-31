JOBS
Cold hands, warm hearts during Mt. Washington proposal


Published: Sat, December 30, 2017 @ 8:02 p.m.

SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. (AP)

Extreme cold didn't get in the way of a heartwarming proposal on an icy mountainside.

Josh Darnell, 31, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, dropped to his knee and popped the question after climbing to a scenic spot Thursday on Tuckerman's Ravine, on the southeastern side of Mount Washington.

That same day it hit minus 34 (-37 Celsius) on the mountain's summit, which is more than 6,200 feet (1889.76 meters) high.

There's a happy ending: Rachel Raske, 27, of Lowell, Massachusetts, said yes.

Darnell's father, Doug, tagged along to record the event with his camera. He said the wind was blowing so hard that it knocked him on his back when he got out of the car.

