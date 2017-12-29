JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

SkyWest flight makes emergency landing in Milwaukee


Published: Fri, December 29, 2017 @ 10:13 a.m.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — SkyWest Airlines says a flight from Iowa to Detroit made an emergency landing in Milwaukee after a sudden loss of cabin pressure.

SkyWest spokeswoman Marissa Snow told the Journal Sentinel that the plane carrying 38 passengers and three crew members left Cedar Rapids at about 7 a.m. and landed safely in Milwaukee at about 8 a.m. Thursday.

Snow says one passenger was treated at a hospital because of a painful ear.

She says the passengers continued on to Detroit on different plane while mechanical crews investigated what caused the loss in cabin pressure.

The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating.

SkyWest is based in St. George, Utah.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes