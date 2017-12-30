JOBS
Sheriff: No employees at fault in jail suicide


Published: Fri, December 29, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said a review determined no employees were at fault for a suicide that occurred at the county jail last Thursday.

William Tryon, 45, of Sebring was found hanged by his bedding in his cell at 5:03 a.m. Dec. 21.

Jail officials administered CPR, and Tryon was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where he died at 10:59 a.m.

Tryon arrived at the jail Dec. 9 after Sebring police arrested him on a charge of rape late Dec. 8.

Police also charged Chrystal Clark, also 45 and of Sebring, with rape at the time.

A news release said the charges resulted from a thorough investigation into an alleged rape that took place at a home in the 100 block of West Texas Avenue in February 2017.

Both Clark and Tryon listed their address as 104 W. Texas Ave. Clark remains in the jail.

Read more about the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

