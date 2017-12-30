Sheriff: No employees at fault in jail suicide

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said a review determined no employees were at fault for a suicide that occurred at the county jail last Thursday.

William Tryon, 45, of Sebring was found hanged by his bedding in his cell at 5:03 a.m. Dec. 21.

Jail officials administered CPR, and Tryon was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where he died at 10:59 a.m.

Tryon arrived at the jail Dec. 9 after Sebring police arrested him on a charge of rape late Dec. 8.

Police also charged Chrystal Clark, also 45 and of Sebring, with rape at the time.

A news release said the charges resulted from a thorough investigation into an alleged rape that took place at a home in the 100 block of West Texas Avenue in February 2017.

Both Clark and Tryon listed their address as 104 W. Texas Ave. Clark remains in the jail.

