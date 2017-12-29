JOBS
Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly higher


Published: Fri, December 29, 2017 @ 9:44 a.m.

By The Associated Press

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street on the final trading day of the year.

Consumer products companies were posting gains in early trading Friday. Coca-Cola was up 0.5 percent.

SandRidge Energy rose 2 percent after calling off a deal to buy Bonanza Creek Energy. The deal had been opposed by activist investor Carl Icahn, a shareholder in SandRidge.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 1 point to 2,688.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 9 points, or 0.04 percent, to 24,848. The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 6,947.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.42 percent.

