Man charged with rape dies after jail suicide attempt

YOUNGSTOWN — A man charged with rape died after a suicide attempt at the Mahoning County jail last Thursday.

William Tryon, 45, of Alliance, was found hanged by his bedding in his cell at 5:03 a.m. Dec. 21, Sheriff Jerry Greene said.

He was booked into the jail Dec. 9 after Sebring police arrested him on a charge of rape.

On the day of the suicide attempt, a deputy delivered Tryon a meal tray at 4:46 a.m., 17 minutes before he was discovered.

Tryon received CPR and died at 10:59 a.m. after he was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

“After we reviewed this situation, it appears deputy staff and medical staff did everything they were required to do,” Greene said.

He added Tryon had been placed on suicide watch for three days when he was booked until he was cleared by medical staff. Medical staff attended to Tryon the night before the suicide for an unrelated issue, Greene said.