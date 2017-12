Lockup List Friday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

GEORGE, NORMA J, 10/31/1965, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MCCORMICK, PATRICIA SUE, 02/27/1962, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, THEFT

RODGERS, TYRELL J, 10/12/1988, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., FELONIOUS ASSAULT

TORRES-GUZMAN, JERRY JOEL, 01/21/1995, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, IMPROPERLY FIREARMS IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

BUTLER, COLTON LEE, 03/05/1997, ADULT PAROLE AUTH., PROBATION VIOLATION

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

BEVLY, CURTIS EDWARD JR, 03/29/1995, 10/29/2017, TIME SERVED

FRANKLIN, ADRRA MONIQUE, 12/09/1992, 12/26/2017

GRENNELL, DANIEL A II, 08/21/1985, 08/04/2017

HALE, MANDY MATLIE, 02/12/1981, 12/01/2017

JOE, JOSEPH T III, 11/15/1976, 11/24/2017

RICHARD, SAMUEL ANTWON, 12/17/1988, 12/04/2017, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY