Ice skating at Mill Creek Park opens today

YOUNGSTOWN — Ice skating at Mill Creek MetroParks’ Wick Recreation Area will open at 12 p.m. today.

Skaters must bring their own skates, as rentals are not available. Skating is free of charge.

The rink will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m., with daily hockey hours from 3 to 5 p.m. The rink does not have a refrigeration system and is therefore dependent on weather conditions.

For more information about winter activities at the park, visit www.millcreekmetroparks.org/winter-activities/.