Girard council to weigh request for expanded gas station, food center near I-80

GIRARD

City council will soon vote on a request for a zone change that would allow a company to expand and enhance the Shell gas station near Interstate 80, a project that won’t cost the taxpayers a dime.

Truck World Realty owns the Shell station and bought residential properties behind it. The company seeks to rezone those properties from residential to business.

Truck World plans on tearing down the current building, then rebuilding a bigger station farther back from South State Street. They also plan on adding a couple fast-food chains, according to attorney Chris Newman during a public hearing in late fall.



Pete Cardiero, city zoning inspector, said the company hired a general contractor, and has begun clearing trees from the area. The company plans on demolishing two abandoned houses from their property to make room for the new station, he said.

