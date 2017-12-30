Crash closes Route 7 in Hubbard tonight

HUBBARD

A 7:09 p.m. crash involving two pickup trucks on state Route 7 closed the roadway temporarily tonight between U.S. Route 62 and state state Route 82, but reopened at about 8:30 p.m.

The crash involved non-life-threatening injuries, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

The fire departments in Brookfield, Vienna and Hubbard townships responded to the crash, as well as Brookfield and Hubbard township police departments, the Trumbull County 911 center reports.