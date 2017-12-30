JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Cafaro locks Hometown Buffet auction


Published: Fri, December 29, 2017 @ 11:48 p.m.

NILES

An online auction for the now-shuttered Hometown Buffet at the Eastwood Mall Complex has been put on “landlord lock.”

The Cafaro Co., which owns the property, said the restaurant is behind on rent and is exercising its right as the landlord to lock the doors until all financial commitments have been met by Hometown Buffet.

The Texas-based buffet company said earlier this week it lost its lease at the Niles location, but Cafaro Co. said Hometown declined to renew the lease that was set to expire Sunday. The buffet was in operation there for more than 20 years.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes