Cafaro locks Hometown Buffet auction

NILES

An online auction for the now-shuttered Hometown Buffet at the Eastwood Mall Complex has been put on “landlord lock.”

The Cafaro Co., which owns the property, said the restaurant is behind on rent and is exercising its right as the landlord to lock the doors until all financial commitments have been met by Hometown Buffet.

The Texas-based buffet company said earlier this week it lost its lease at the Niles location, but Cafaro Co. said Hometown declined to renew the lease that was set to expire Sunday. The buffet was in operation there for more than 20 years.