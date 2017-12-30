Akron police: Pharmacy owner shoots 1 of 3 suspects in robbery try

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police say a pharmacy owner in northeast Ohio shot and wounded one of three men who tried to rob the business of drugs.

Akron police say the shooting occurred about 9 a.m. today in the city’s Highland Square neighborhood.

Police Lt. Richard Edwards says three men in dark clothing rushed into the store. He says two of the men jumped over the pharmacy counter and yelled at workers to not move, before pulling out plastic bags.

Edwards says the pharmacy owner, fearing for his life, pulled out a handgun and fired several shots. The three suspects then fled.

Police say a suspect was dropped off a short time later at a hospital in Barberton with gunshot wounds to the arm and chest.