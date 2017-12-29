JOBS
Werth sworn in as Boardman's new police chief


Published: Thu, December 28, 2017 @ 5:43 p.m.

BOARDMAN — The township officially has a new police chief.

Township trustees tonight swore in Todd Werth, who replaces retiring Chief Jack Nichols.

Werth previously served as head of the local Federal Bureau of Investigation office.

“There’s no luck needed here,” Nichols told the crowd of people who gathered at the township government center. “Todd Werth and Boardman Police Department, because of their level of skill and dedication, they don’t need luck. They’re just that good.”

