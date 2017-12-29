Prosecutor details charges against developer Dominic Marchionda

YOUNGSTOWN — Downtown developer Dominic J. Marchionda falsified documents to cover up his misuse of state, federal and local funds and stole money from a charity to buy his wife jewelry, according to a document filed today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Prosecutors filed a bill of particulars detailing the 105 charges against downtown real-estate developer Dominic J. Marchionda and his companies.

The filing states that prosecutors examined more than 50 bank accounts controlled by or associated with Marchionda.

Marchionda is accused of stealing money from government grants to fund a “lavish, country-club lifestyle and improve his status in the community” beginning with the Flats of Wick project, which opened in 2010, and carrying through to the Wick Tower project in 2015 and 2016.

The money prosecutors claim was stolen originated from water utility grants and float loans from the city and federal brownfield and energy loan funding which passed through the state, according to the filing.

Prosecutors allege Marchionda and his companies lied to obtain the funds or violated the terms by which they could use the money and falsified documents to cover up the abuse.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com