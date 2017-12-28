Man treated after North Belle Vista Avenue shooting

YOUNGSTOWN — A 23-year-old man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the thigh after officers found him about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the living room of a home in the 100 block of North Belle Vista Avenue on the West Side.

Police were called for a shooting and when they got to the house they found blood and a 9mm shell casing on the porch. Reports said the victim told officers he was in the driveway when a man approached, shouted a greeting then shot him. The victim managed to get inside and the suspect ran away, reports said.

A woman in the house told police she came downstairs when she hard tussling and a gunshot and let the victim inside after he knocked on the door.

The gunman then pointed the gun at her but she closed the door and he ran away, reports said.