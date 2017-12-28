Man answers ad, offers to be generous, arrested

AUSTINTOWN — Township police arrested a New Castle, Pa. man Wednesday afternoon as part of ongoing sting operations "combating sex crimes in the area."

Police posted an advertisement in a "women seeking men" section of a website "known for prostitution," posing as a female, according to the police report.

Richard Jones, 57, of New Castle, contacted the number listed in ad beginning in September to solicit sex, the report said. He contacted the number Wednesday, again soliciting sex, telling the officer: "I can get together with you if you would like, you know I will be very generous for your time," the report said.

Police set up a time to meet Jones at a property on Compass West Drive. When he was arrested, police found he had two condoms, a liter of Pepsi, $100 and a bottle of body lotion, the report said.

Jones faces charges for soliciting sex and possessing criminal tools.

His court date is Jan. 3.