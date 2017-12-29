Mahoning Co. mulls female veteran housing at Oakhill

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti said she is working with officials at the federal, state and local level to explore providing transitional housing for female veterans at the Oakhill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave., on the South Side.

“I’m so excited about this because I just think there’s not enough help given to female veterans who have the same issues as male veterans,” she said.

The only housing in the area provided for female veterans living separately from men is in Summit County and offers about 10 beds, she said.

