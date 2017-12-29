JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Mahoning Co. mulls female veteran housing at Oakhill


Published: Thu, December 28, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti said she is working with officials at the federal, state and local level to explore providing transitional housing for female veterans at the Oakhill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave., on the South Side.

“I’m so excited about this because I just think there’s not enough help given to female veterans who have the same issues as male veterans,” she said.

The only housing in the area provided for female veterans living separately from men is in Summit County and offers about 10 beds, she said.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes