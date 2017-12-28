Local November unemployment rate down from last year

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley’s nonseasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November was down slightly to 5.4 percent from 5.8 percent reported in November 2016.

The number of unemployed was 13,100, down from 14,100 reported in November 2016, and the number of employed went up to 229,200 from 228,200.

The civilian labor force, which is the sum of the employed and unemployed, was unchanged at 242,000.

In Mahoning County, the unemployment rate was 5.5 percent, down slightly from 5.7 percent recorded in November 2016. The number of unemployed dropped by 200 to 5,800, and the number of employed increased by 200 to 99,300.

The civilian labor force at 105,100.

In Trumbull County, the unemployment rate was 5.6 percent, down from 5.9 percent. The number of unemployed was 5,000, down from 5,300 reported last November, and the number of employed increased by 200 to 84,500.

The civilian labor force was unchanged at 89,600.

In Columbiana County, the unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in November 2017, down from 6 percent in November 2016. The number of unemployed dropped down to 2,300 from 2,900, and the number of employed increased to 45,400 from 44,800 the previous year.

The civilian labor force went unchanged at 47,700.

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in November 2017, down from 5.1 percent in October 2017.

The U.S. unemployment rate for November was 4.1 percent, unchanged from October, and down from 4.6 percent in November 2016.