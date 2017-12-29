JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Liberty police investigating stolen-car report


Published: Thu, December 28, 2017 @ 3:37 p.m.

LIBERTY — Township police are still investigating a stolen-car report filed by a woman who lives in the 2000 block of Northview Boulevard.

The woman said she last saw her tan Kia Optima at 7 a.m. Monday, the report said.

Police said the woman told them she may have left her keys in her apartment door, and believes someone may have taken them from the time she came home and the time she woke up. She filed the report Tuesday.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes