Liberty police investigating stolen-car report

LIBERTY — Township police are still investigating a stolen-car report filed by a woman who lives in the 2000 block of Northview Boulevard.

The woman said she last saw her tan Kia Optima at 7 a.m. Monday, the report said.

Police said the woman told them she may have left her keys in her apartment door, and believes someone may have taken them from the time she came home and the time she woke up. She filed the report Tuesday.