Large amount of fentanyl found during domestic violence call


Published: Thu, December 28, 2017 @ 9:53 a.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio authorities say a large amount of suspected fentanyl has been seized after police responded to a domestic violence complaint spurred by a Christmas Eve marriage proposal rejection.

WSYX-TV reports Columbus police found 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of suspected fentanyl at a home Tuesday after a woman’s relatives reported she was being held captive.

Police say 28-year-old Alex Henize told officers he was upset after his offer of marriage was rejected. Police say Henize gave officers permission to search the home for a gun the woman said Henize had threatened to shoot her with.

Police say officers found three guns, $20,000 in cash and the suspected fentanyl. Henize was arrested and charged with felony drug possession.

Henize’s attorney declined to comment Thursday.

