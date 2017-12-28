Huntington, Home Savings reach settlement

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Huntington Bank and Home Savings Bank have reached a settlement in a lawsuit Huntington filed against Home Savings back in October.

Columbus-based Huntington Bank had filed suit against Youngstown-based Home Savings and three of its employees, claiming unfair business practice.

The settlement details were not released.

Huntington contended three of its former employees now employed by Home Savings used confidential and proprietary information of Huntington to help themselves and Home Savings to secure business from Huntington customers, which violates the Defend Trade Secrets Act, Huntington said in its original filing.

One of the business bankers, Huntington says, breached the bank’s contract by soliciting other Huntington employees to work for Home Savings. The other two bankers hired by Home Savings are accused of aiding and abetting the banker.

Huntington Bank also contended its former employees breached the fiduciary duty owed to Huntington and interfered with the bank’s business relationships.

Huntington sought compensatory damages of more than $100,000 and punitive damages in excess of $500,000 among other requests made to the court.

Since the banks settled, Judge Benita Y. Pearson of the U.S. District Court Northern District of Ohio Eastern Division dismissed the case.