BUSINESS DIGEST

Home, condo deals reach best-ever level

COLUMBUS

Ohio REALTORS reports the number of single-family homes and condominiums put under agreement in November 2017 reached a best-ever level for the month, increasing 1.8 percent from the level posted during the month a year ago.

Power mostly back on at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif.

Power was largely restored at Disneyland after an outage at the theme park forced some guests to be escorted off stopped rides.

Park spokeswoman Suzi Brown says a transformer problem caused the outage in the Toontown and Fantasyland areas about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. She says about 12 rides were affected but no one was hurt. An unknown number of guests were taken off the rides, and no one else was being allowed into the park.

Some people wrote posts on social media wondering if they’d get refunds.

Transgender worker files lawsuit against Sam’s Club

A transgender woman who worked at Sam’s Club in North Carolina has filed a lawsuit against the big-box retailer alleging former co-workers and managers harassed her over her gender identity.

The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks unspecified monetary damages and back pay as well as a court order that Sam’s train its employees to prevent future harassment of transgender workers.

Charlene Bost said in the lawsuit she faced gender-based slurs and other harassment from fellow employees and managers at the Kannapolis store after she began transitioning to life as a woman. She said she was wrongfully fired in 2015 in retaliation for complaints about her treatment.

Media staff members for Wal-Mart Stores Inc., the parent company of Sam’s Club, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

China’s Geely to buy stake in AB Volvo

BEIJING, CHINA

The Chinese owner of Sweden’s Volvo Cars is buying a stake in truck manufacturer AB Volvo, expanding a portfolio of vehicle brands that includes shares in Malaysia’s PROTON and Britain’s Lotus.

Geely Holding Group said Wednesday the acquisition of shares from Cevian Capital, a fund manager, would give it 8.2 percent of Volvo’s share capital and 15.6 percent of voting rights. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

The Swedish company, which also makes buses, construction equipment and diesel engines, was the parent of Volvo Cars until 1999 when it was sold to Ford Motor Co. Geely bought Volvo Cars in 2010.

Musk: Tesla plans to make pickup truck

LONDON

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk says the electriccar company will make a pickup truck slightly bigger than a Ford F-150 after the release of its next model.

In a message on Twitter late Tuesday, Musk said: “I promise that we will make a pickup truck right after Model Y.” The Model Y is an electric SUV that’s due for release in about two years.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1251.851.47

Aqua America, .71 39.100.30

Avalon Holdings,1.98-0.04

Chemical Bank, .2753.82-0.21Community Health Sys.4.10 0.06

Cortland Bancorp, .2820.500.05

Farmers Nat., .1614.750.20

First Energy, 1.44 30.31-0.01

Fifth/Third, .5230.66-0.02

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1211.150.00

FNB Corp., .4813.90-0.16

General Motors, 1.5241.32-0.48

General Electric, .9217.39-0.04

Huntington Bank, .28 14.59-0.04

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.550.10

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92107.210.19

Key Corp, .3420.23-0.10

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 25.64-1.21

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 198.91-0.03

PNC, 2.20144.970.07

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60170.771.41

Stoneridge 23.830.17

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.200.01

Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.