GM Lordstown top business story this year


Published: Thu, December 28, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — It’s no surprise the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex is No. 1 on the list of top business stories this year.

With slowing sales of the Cruze, the Mahoning Valley is wondering what the future of the Lordstown plant, one of the Valley’s largest employers, will look like.

Votes from The Vindicator’s newsroom staff as well as website and social media scoring were used to develop the list of the Top 10 business stories this year.

To see the list, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

